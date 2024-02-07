Predicting each MLB division winner in 2024 just weeks before spring training
Spring training is just around the corner, which means it's almost time to make predictions for the 2024 season. Here is how we see each division race shaking out
By Curt Bishop
AL Central prediction: Minnesota Twins
We now transition to probably the worst division in all of baseball, where the Minnesota Twins are still the favorites despite a difficult offseason.
The Twins lost Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, two key rotation pieces. They also traded Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners.
Still, there hasn't been much activity in the AL Central. The Kansas City Royals have made several key additions, but not enough to be considered favorites.
The Twins still have a strong core that features Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, Edouard Julien, and Christian Vazquez. They also have Pablo Lopez, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack, and Joe Ryan in their rotation, which is a decent top four.
Josh Staumont, Justin Topa, and Jay Jackson are solid bullpen additions, and they also still have Jhoan Duran at the back end of the 'pen.
We'll see if the Twins have enough to compete for anything beyond an AL Central title, but they are at the very least the top team within their division and should remain at the top despite some key losses.