Predicting each MLB division winner in 2024 just weeks before spring training
Spring training is just around the corner, which means it's almost time to make predictions for the 2024 season. Here is how we see each division race shaking out
By Curt Bishop
NL East prediction: Philadelphia Phillies
The Atlanta Braves have won six consecutive division titles, but their reign at the top of the NL East will come to an end this year.
While the Braves still have an elite team, the Philadelphia Phillies will come out on top in 2024. They have eliminated the Braves in the postseason each of the last two seasons.
Philadelphia re-signed Aaron Nola and they still have Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, and Taijuan Walker in their rotation. Their bullpen features arms such as Matt Strahm, Jose Alvarado, Nick Nelson, and Seranthony Dominguez.
The Phillies let go of Rhys Hoskins, but only because Bryce Harper has now entrenched himself at first base. The Phillies can also use Alec Bohm in that spot.
Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos make up the rest of a powerful lineup that should propel the Phillies to their first division title since 2011.