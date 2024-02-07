Predicting each MLB division winner in 2024 just weeks before spring training
Spring training is just around the corner, which means it's almost time to make predictions for the 2024 season. Here is how we see each division race shaking out
By Curt Bishop
NL Central prediction: St. Louis Cardinals
Welcome to yet another weak division without a clear favorite. After the Milwaukee Brewers traded away Corbin Burnes, the division became wide open.
However, the most well-rounded team in the division is the St. Louis Cardinals, who are prepared to put a nightmare 2023 season behind them.
After a last-place finish in the NL Central, St. Louis went straight to work to fix their problems, adding three starting pitchers, including AL Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray.
Their bullpen looks to be their main strength after the additions of Andrew Kittredge and Keynan Middleton. They have Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos coming back from injury-plagued seasons and also have JoJo Romero, John King, Andre Pallante, and Zack Thompson who can be used in key spots.
The offense should be better with healthy versions of Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, and Brendan Donovan. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras can never be counted out, and Masyn Winn will have a chance to secure the starting shortstop job.
Tommy Edman looked good in center field last year and is also set to reclaim the starting job.
The rotation is a question mark, as fellow additions Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are both 36 and their youngest starter, Steven Matz, will be turning 33. But out of every team in the division, St. Louis was the busiest and they should be the ones to come out on top.