Predicting each MLB division winner in 2024 just weeks before spring training
Spring training is just around the corner, which means it's almost time to make predictions for the 2024 season. Here is how we see each division race shaking out
By Curt Bishop
NL West prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers
The NL West is not a weak division by any means, but the clear favorites are the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Their pitching staff is completely revamped with the additions of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani should fit in quite nicely as the DH before returning to pitching in 2025.
Teoscar Hernandez was a solid addition to their outfield mix, and they'll have Gavin Lux returning from a torn ACL while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Mookie Betts anchor the lineup.
The Dodgers were swept by the eventual National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS, but they have instantly become World Series favorites thanks to a busy offseason, and taking them down is going to be a tall order.