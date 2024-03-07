Predicting new homes for trio of released Bills stars
Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Mitch Morse are sure to garner significant interest around the league. Where will they end up?
Jordan Poyer and the Green Bay Packers are a perfect match
The Packers have the youngest roster in the NFL, and like the Bills, it looks like they'll be in the market for two new safeties, as well. Jonathan Owens and Darnell Savage are both free agents, which opens the door for a solid veteran such as Jordan Poyer to step in.
Poyer is two years removed from being a first-team All-Pro. He's comfortable playing in cold weather, as the entirety of his career has been spent in Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Buffalo.
The safety market is crowded right now, which should help teams in need of secondary help find quality players for relatively cheap. The Packers only have about $12 million in cap space, and Poyer, who will be 33 by the time next season begins, won't break the bank.
Jordan Love and the offense elevated their game late in the season, which will lead to high expectations next year. With Packers fans' favorite punching bag Joe Barry off the team, new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley could get a hero's welcome in Titletown if he can turn the defense into a strength. Poyer, who was a team captain for the Bills for the past four seasons, is the kind of player and leader that can help that happen.