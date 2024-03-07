Predicting new homes for trio of released Bills stars
Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Mitch Morse are sure to garner significant interest around the league. Where will they end up?
Tre'Davious White would be a bargain addition for the Chiefs
Given the rivalry between the Bills and Chiefs in recent years, it might seem sacrilegious for White to sign with the team that has eliminated his in three of the past four playoffs. White wants to win, though, and the Chiefs are going to be in the market for a veteran cornerback if, as expected, they trade L'Jarius Sneed after placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.
White was once one of the premier cornerbacks in the league, but season-ending injuries in recent years have curbed his value. A torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles last season have limited the former All-Pro to 21 games played in the past three seasons.
He may never be the same player that once led the league in interceptions, but White's Achilles tear occurred back in Week 4, meaning he should be ready to roll by the time the season starts. He'll also be a lot cheaper than Sneed, who will be among the highest-paid corners in the league whether he stays on the franchise tag or signs a long-term extension.
Saving money by shifting from Sneed to White will give the Chiefs the flexibility to keep All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. It could also leave enough to chase an upgrade at receiver to pair with Rashee Rice, something Kansas City desperately needs to do, especially after releasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Cornerback Trent McDuffie is only 23. Despite his young age, he looks to be more than ready to take over as Kansas City's CB1, which could take some pressure off White if he were to sign. Things might get a little awkward if the Chiefs and Bills once again meet in the playoffs, but they can cross that bridge when they come to it.