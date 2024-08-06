Predicting when the White Sox historic losing streak will finally come to an end
The Chicago White Sox are historically bad this year. I don't think many people fully grasp just how bad this team is and how bad they will continue to be. Some of the stats that this team has put up are completely ridiculous and almost unbelievable.
They are currently on a 21-game losing streak as of Tuesday, Aug. 6. Yes, you read that right. 21 straight losses. It's tied for the longest losing streak in American League history and it's closing in on the MLB record for most consecutive losses, which is 23 set by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies.
For the past week or so, FanDuel Sportsbook has had a special offering that allowed you to bet on when the next White Sox win would take place. Baseball viewers on social media have wondered how the White Sox will ‘celebrate’ if they set the MLB record for the longest losing streak ever. Then we have White Sox fans, who just want to see a win for the first time in a month.
That leaves us to wonder: When will the White Sox get their next win?
When will the White Sox win again?
Predicting something like this is very difficult. The most likely option to pinpoint, mathematically, would be to just guess the next game they play in, but that's not the approach I'm going to take in this.
In fact, I have a pretty good way to try to figure this out. My best guess is that the White Sox best chance to win will be in their ace, Garrett Crochet's next start. Obviously, it's not a guarantee because Crochet has a mediocre win-loss record of 6-8 on the season anyway.
Since trading away Erick Fedde at the deadline, Crochet remains as the teams only above average pitcher left. As of today, his next scheduled start is Friday night, Aug 9, at home against Jameson Taillon and the Cubs. I would like this game a lot more for the White Sox if they were opposing Kyle Hendricks instead of Taillon though.
For this to happen, the White Sox would need to drop the next two games to the Oakland Athletics, moving their losing streak to 23 games in a row before getting a win Friday night.
Besides just having Crochet on the mound, the game will come after an off day which allows the players an additional day of rest before battling the Cubs.
Besides that game, Tuesday night's matchup with the Athletics could be a favorable matchup for Chicago. They have Jonathan Cannon on the mound who has thrown well in 70 innings, opposed by Ross Stripling who has struggled this season.
If the White Sox can't find a way to win tonight or Friday night, they just may never win again.