Premier League news: Sancho to Barca, Gallagher to Spurs, Chalobah to Bayern
Today's Premier League news includes Jadon Sancho linked with Barcelona, Conor Gallagher potentially on his way to Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich interested in Trevoh Chalobah.
Premier League news: Jadon Sancho to Barcelona
Jadon Sancho missed out of Manchester United's humiliating 3-1 defeat to Brighton last Saturday as he is banished from the first team squad. The player has been excluded following a public falling out with his manager Eric ten Hag.
There was a rumor that Sancho could be on his way back to former club Borussia Dortmund. However, the Spanish website SPORT has reported that Barcelona could make a move for the winger.
A return to Dortmund would be seen as a step backwards but a move to Barca would be a dream transfer for Sancho.
Premier League news: Conor Gallagher to Tottenham Hotspur
Conor Gallagher captained Chelsea today as they drew 0-0 with AFC Bournemouth yesterday. However, the midfielder continues to be linked with Tottenham Hotspur.
According to Football Insider, "Gallagher is currently happy at Chelsea as Tottenham plan a January swoop for his services."
The Blues are Gallagher's boyhood club but they are currently in a period of transition and sit 14th in the Premier League. Spurs are enjoying a renaissance under Ange Postecoglou who has guided the club to 2nd in the division.
Premier League news: Trevor Chalobah to Bayern Munich
Trevoh Chalobah was not involved in Chelsea's squad last weekend and a move to Bayern Munich could still be on the cards for the defender.
Football Insider has revealed that "Bayern Munich could revisit a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in the January window."
Chalobah was linked with Bayern this summer but a move did not come to fruition. Joining the Bundesliga side would see the player reunited with his former manager Thomas Tuchel.