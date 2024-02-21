Projected 2024 12-team College Football Playoff bracket with 5+7 model adopted
A 12-team College Football Playoff in a recently approved 5+7 format will get your friends talking.
By John Buhler
College Football Playoff: Projected National Semifinals
Even in the expanded 12-team format, we still end up with the four best teams in the end. We may have gotten eight more games to enjoy, but we could have just relied in the Selection Committee to do what it did for the previous 10 years to get to this point. Everybody outside of the "Power Two" would have hated this, but y'all need to get your stuff together, ACC, Big 12 and the Group of Five...
Here are the two matchups that will be making up the two national semifinals in this CFP projection.
- No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 5 Texas Longhorns (Orange Bowl: Miami Gardens, FL)
- No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 6 Oregon Ducks (Cotton Bowl: Arlington, TX)
It will be the third time the Dawgs faced the Longhorns this season. They will have faced Texas in Austin, as well as beating them in Atlanta. They will now meet for a third time in Greater Miami. The same principle applies to Ohio State and Oregon. The Ducks hosted the Buckeyes in Eugene before losing to them in Indianapolis, only two meet for a third time at Jerryworld in Greater DFW, baby!
That extra playoff game will have done a number to both the Ducks and the Longhorns' rosters.
Advancing Teams: Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes