Projected 2024 12-team College Football Playoff bracket with 5+7 model adopted
A 12-team College Football Playoff in a recently approved 5+7 format will get your friends talking.
By John Buhler
College Football Playoff: Projected National Championship Game
And we have arrived at the national championship. This year, it will be played at the site of the Peach Bowl and the SEC Championship: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Fate would have it, this will be a rematch of one of the greatest Peach Bowls of all time. Georgia survived a scare from Ohio State in New Year's Eve two years ago, as the Dawgs won their national semifinal after a missed field goal.
It is too early to say both teams will be undefeated, but they are no worse than 14-1 in this title bout.
- No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes: (National Championship: Atlanta, GA)
We will get another instant classic between the Dawgs and Buckeyes. Ahead of this meeting, I would venture to guess Georgia is no more than a touchdown favorite, as both of these teams are stacked. It may be a neutral site, but Atlanta is the state capital of Georgia, although Ohio State has a national fanbase. Ultimately, I trust Kirby Smart and Carson Beck more than I do Ryan Day and Will Howard.
Georgia will be national champions for the third time in four years, while Ohio State still chases 2014.
Projected 2024-25 College Football Playoff National Champion: Georgia Bulldogs