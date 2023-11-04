Projected college football rankings after Notre Dame upset, Ohio State and Texas survive
Notre Dame once again couldn't handle the heat in Death Valley, but Ohio State and Texas survived big-time scares. Now, we check in on the college football rankings projections for the Top 25.
It didn't take long for a bit of chaos to rock the college football world on Saturday in Week 10, particularly with Top 25 teams -- and there could've been even more if the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns had come up with different results.
Ohio State found itself trailing at halftime to Rutgers. Texas blew a big lead against Kansas State to go into overtime. Both ultimately prevailed, but it was anything but pretty. Hell, even Ole Miss got a scare against Texas A&M.
More importantly, though, the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish caught the wrath of an angry Dabo Swinney and Clemson to lose 31-23 in Death Valley. It was an upset that will sting and that will definitely start to shake up the college football rankings.
Projected college football rankings after Notre Dame upset by Clemson, Texas and Ohio State survive
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Florida State Seminoles
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Missouri Tigers
- Louisville Cardinals
- LSU Tigers
- Oregon State Beavers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Utah Utes
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Tulane Green Waves
- Air Force Falcons
- James Madison Dukes
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
I was dubious of Ohio State being the No. 1 team in the country in the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's first rankings of the season. After nearly losing to Rutgers -- much closer than the final score indicates -- I'm more certain of that. So they drop behind Georgia and Michigan.
Texas stays put, as does Ole Miss, but Notre Dame barely hangs onto a Top 25 ranking, which is largely due to Kansas State falling to Texas in that OT thriller.
Having said all of that, Week 10 is absolutely loaded with huge games that could have a ton of changes coming to the college football rankings, including Georgia hosting Missour, Bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, Washington at USC, and much more.