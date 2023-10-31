Who is on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in 2023?
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee determines the rankings, including the Top 4 and entire Top 25. So who is on the CFP Selection Committee?
Despite there being 13 weeks in the college football season, we are really all just waiting on three days that the entire sport builds to all year long: Selection Sunday, the College Football Playoff semifinals and then the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Of course, that starts with Selection Sunday when the College Football Playoff Selection Committee reveals its final Top 25 rankings and, more importantly, the final top four.
We're familiar with some of the faces on the CFP Selection Committee thanks to appearances on ESPN during rankings reveals and otherwise. Previously, we saw a lot of former Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta before his time as committee chairman came to a close (and before he stepped down at Iowa). More recently, it's been Boo Corrigan we've seen in that spot as the chairman.
But who exactly is this group of people that comprise the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and determine the most important postseason field? Let's take a look at the 13 members of the committee and their roles outside of being involved with the CFP.
Who is on the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee?
Name
Occupation
Boo Corrigan (Committee Chairman)
Director of Athletics (NC State)
Chris Ault
Retired former Nevada head coach, Director of Athletics
Mitch Barnhart
Athletics Director (Kentucky)
Chet Gladchuk
Director of Athletics (Navy)
Jim Grobe
Retired, former head coach at Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor
Mark Harlan
Athletics Director (Utah)
Warde Manuel
Director of Athletics (Michigan)
David Sayler
Director of Athletics (Miami (OH))
Will Shields
Former Nebraska offensive lineman
Gene Taylor
Director of Athletics (Kansas State)
Joe Taylor
VP of Intercollegiate Athletics (Virginia Union)
Rod West
Group President (Entergy Corporation), Former Notre Dame LB
Kelly Whiteside
Professor (Montclair State), former USA Today CFB writer
All 13 members of the CFP Selection Committee are or have been heavily involved in the sport of college football throughout their careers. Some are current Directors of Athletic, some are former ADs, some are former coaches, some are former players, and Kelly Whiteside is a former college football journalist.
When you consider the amalgamation of voices in the room, the Selection Committee is a great melting pot of different opinions and information to formulate the rankings. With these differing viewpoints, it allows for healthy debate to hopefully and have a better chance of ensuring the best four teams are playing for a national championship in late December/early January.
It is important to note that the Selection Committee members are subject to a recusal policy, meaning that they must abstain from votes that involves a school or university with which they have direct involvement.
How long are Selection Committee members part of the CFP?
These committee members are selected to serve three-year terms with the College Football Playoff. When the CFP began, the terms were not all three years to help spurn an eventual rotation of members of the Selection Committee rather than a full turnover of the roster after three years. Moreover, if a committee member must be replaced for a number of reasons (namely not finishing a full term), the replacement is allowed to serve more than three years.