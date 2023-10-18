College Football Playoff rankings schedule, release dates and everything you need to know about the 2023 CFP
Here is the full schedule for the release of the College Football Playoff rankings this season.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 college football season feels like it just started, but teams are beginning to play their final five games. For some, they are looking to contend for a bowl game. Others are looking to play spoiler. But for the top teams in the country, they are trying to clinch one of four spots in the College Football Playoff. As it turns out, we are nearing the CFP Selection Show portion of the season.
The CFP selection committee meets every week and ranks the Top 25 teams in the country. According to the College Football Playoff's official website, committee members provide their rankings "based on the members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field, using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable." From there, the top four teams at the end of the season will take part in the College Football Playoff. From there, the two winning teams will earn a spot in the National Championship Game.
With that, there is always debate whether the CFP selection committee made the right decision. That, and the ESPN broadcast interviews the committee chair to explain their reasoning behind their Top 25 rankings.
Let's take a look at the full schedule for the CFP Selection Show and the rankings release date.
College Football Playoff rankings schedule and release dates
The first release of the College Football Playoff rankings will be on Tuesday, Oct. 31, between 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET, live on ESPN.
From there, the schedule will be released every Tuesday. The lone exception will be on Sunday, Dec. 3, Selection Day. That will run for four hours as every bowl game matchup is revealed.
Below is the full schedule of the College Football Playoff rankings:
Date
Time
Tuesday, Oct. 31
7:00-8:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Nov. 7
7:00-8:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Nov. 14
9:00-9:30 p.m. ET*
Tuesday, Nov. 21
7:00-8:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Nov. 28
7:00-7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, Dec. 3
12:00-4:00 p.m. ET
For the CFP rankings release on Nov. 14, that will all depend on when the first game of the State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader ends. The CFP Selection Show will begin immediately afterward and run until the start of the second game.
Which bowl games will be part of the College Football Playoff semifinals?
The two College Football Playoff semifinals games will be the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, both taking place on New Year's Day.
The Rose Bowl will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN, while the Sugar Bowl will air at 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.