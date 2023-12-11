3 quarterbacks who deserve to be benched after lackluster Week 14
These quarterbacks earned a one-way ticket to the bench in Week 14.
2. Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders
Let's check out the other side of that coin. The Raiders scored zero points indoors. It's not like Minnesota and Las Vegas were trudging through snow and sleet. They weren't playing in a rainy swamp. This was the first 3-0 finish since 2007, and it came indoors at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City, the middle of the desert.
The Raiders have fully turned the offense over to rookie Aidan O'Connell, to largely mixed results (far more bad than good). I understand the desire to not revert back to Jimmy Garoppolo, so there's no great option here. Brian Hoyer has been inactive lately, so even the milquetoast backup to the backup isn't available.
O'Connell completed 21-of-32 passes for 171 yards on Sunday, with a costly interception in the fourth quarter to set up the Vikings' game-winning drive. The fourth-round pick now has seven INTs to four touchdowns on the season. It's important to operate patiently with rookie QBs, but there's no reason to believe O'Connell helps Las Vegas' Wild Card pursuit at this point.
At 5-8, the Raiders are now tied for last in the AFC West. There was a brief point in time where the Wild Card felt possible in lieu of Josh McDaniels, but the offense has fallen upon hard times once again. Antonio Pierce has the support of the locker room and ownership, but his roster isn't built to win. That starts with shoehorning O'Connell into the QB1 role when he's clearly not ready.
It's probably time to tank the rest of the way, but Las Vegas should at least give thought to turning the offense over to Jimmy G.