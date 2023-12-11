3 quarterbacks who deserve to be benched after lackluster Week 14
These quarterbacks earned a one-way ticket to the bench in Week 14.
1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
The Lions fell to 9-4 with a brutal 28-13 loss to the last-place Bears on Sunday. It's hard to imagine the Lions losing their grip on first place in the NFC North, but the resurgent Green Bay Packers at least have Detroit looking over its shoulder. The Lions' offense is looking rather precarious ahead of the postseason. So much for the buzzsaw we were treated to early in the season.
Jared Goff is at the center of Detroit's problems. A fringe MVP candidate not too long ago, Goff has quickly entered the ranks of benchable QBs. The Lions won't bench him — and probably shouldn't right now — but it's difficult to derive optimism from the 29-year-old's play of late. Factor in Teddy Bridgewater, arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL, and benching Goff is a thought that has passed through the mind of every Detroit fan.
The former No. 1 overall pick completed 20-of-35 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on Sunday, taking four sacks for a combined 34 yards lost. Goff has now turned the ball over eight times in the last four weeks. He still has a 21-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the season, but we have seen Goff deal with insurmountable turnover issues in the past.
Detroit shouldn't necessarily panic, but the postseason is right around the corner. The 49ers and Cowboys are operating at a higher level, while the Eagles should still be considered heavy favorites against Detroit, even after back-to-back bad losses. If the Lions want to compete for a Super Bowl, Goff has to up his game before it's too late.