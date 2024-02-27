Raiders GM ruins Aaron Rodgers dream trade scenario at the NFL Combine
Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco burst Aaron Rodgers' bubble at the NFL Combine, shutting down Davante Adams trade rumors.
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will commence this week. Not only is it a time to evaluate upcoming draft prospects, but it is also an opportunity for front offices, scouts, coaches, and agents from all over the league to meet up and talk shop ahead of the new league year.
We often see business conducted during the combine, including laying the groundwork for any potential transactions. While the event caters to preparing for the NFL Draft, it also serves additional purpose beyond that.
Conversely, it can also provide an opportunity for front offices to make their intentions clear as they enter the free agency period, which Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco took the liberty of doing regarding the team’s superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.
“He’s a Raider,” Telesco told reporters on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Raiders GM shuts down Davante Adams trade rumors
Telesco’s comments come amid offseason trade rumors involving Adams and the New York Jets, where the latter would get an opportunity to reunite with his former teammate and longtime friend, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline recently reported that the “prospect of the New York Jets trading for Davante Adams seems to be real, even imminent,” citing New York’s need for a receiver opposite Garrett Wilson and Adams’ connection to Rodgers dating back to their days as members of the Green Bay Packers.
However, Telesco has mind made up – Adams will not be going anywhere, at least for now.
In his report, Pauline mentioned that the Raiders value what Adams brings to the table both on and off the field too much to part ways with him, making him an indispensable asset as they look to continue building a winning culture with head coach Antonio Pierce.
Adams had been one of the most vocal players on the team when it came to shedding the interim label off Pierce and making him the Raiders full-time head coach, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear Telesco shut down any trade rumors involving the star wideout, suggesting that he and the team are in lockstep about their plans moving forward.