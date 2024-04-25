Rams are looking to make shocking move in first-round of NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to make a splash in tonight's NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Rams haven't selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2016, an absurd truth that illustrates just how much the front office sacrificed for that 2022 Super Bowl. As a new era dawns in the Rams franchise, a potential draft night blockbuster could be on the horizon.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Los Angeles has been calling teams about moving into the top 10. The Rams have a specific prospect in mind, and it's not a quarterback. We know the Rams have several needs on the defensive end, so names like Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, and Quinyon Mitchell are worth monitoring.
All we know for sure is that Los Angeles won't target Matthew Stafford's replacement in the event of a trade up.
Rams attempting to trade into top 10 of NFL Draft
It's about time for the Rams to invest in their youth. Los Angeles has neglected the draft for far too long. There have still been success stories — most notably 2023 fifth-round pick Puka Nacua — but the Rams are still an old-ish team on a downturn as their veterans either retire or leave in free agency.
Aaron Donald's absence opens up a huge gash in the LA defense. No single prospect can replace him, but the Rams need to improve their defensive line, stat. There are also holes to plug on the edge and in the defensive backfield. So, truly, there are a ton of options here.
Los Angeles could burn the pick on offensive help, too. What if the Rams decide to treat Stafford to a fellow Dawg, Brock Bowers? That is what sources are telling the folks at Highly Disputed.
Or, maybe the Rams want to beef up the offensive line to help preserve Stafford in the twilight of his career. The 36-year-old signal-caller still has a few years left in the tank if he cares to play that long, so Los Angeles can still invest in the pieces around him.
Of course, many LA fans are eager to see if and when the Rams do target a potential replacement QB. Stetson Bennett's return to practice could solve the backup QB conundrum in the short term, but it's hard to feel good about the two-time national champ as Stafford's true successor. If the Rams move off of No. 19 and don't select a quarterback in the first round, that could damn Los Angeles to a later-round, mid-tier QB prospect, such as Spencer Rattler or Jordan Travis.
Sean McVay is an offensive genius, which could influence the Rams' decision-making here, but Los Angeles' greatest success this decade was led just as much by an elite defense. If the Rams want to improve on their 10-7 record and make real noise in the playoffs, it's probably wise to improve their 20th-ranked defense, rather than their seventh-ranked offense. That is assuming LA can even move up.