Rams spend big to get a familiar face protecting Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams made a big splash, reuniting Matthew Stafford with a familiar face who should upgrade their offensive line.
Protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford has to be at the top or at least toward the top of the Los Angeles Rams' priority list entering free agency. The legendary quarterback turned 36 years old in February and after missing time in each of the last two seasons, upgrading the offensive line was a necessity. The Rams had a decent offensive line last season, ranking 14th according to PFF, but they can always improve in that area.
The Rams did improve in a big way, signing former Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to a three-year deal worth up to $51 million. The deal guarantees $34 million according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Not only does this signing boost LA's offensive line, but it also reunites two former teammates, Jackson and Stafford.
Rams upgrade offensive line by adding familiar face
Jackson's rookie year was in 2020, notably Stafford's last season in Detroit. While Stafford didn't have the best year of his career he did perform admirably for a bad Lions team, completing 64.2 percent of his passes and throwing 26 touchdown passes.
Since that rookie year, Jackson has only gotten better. He made a Pro Bowl appearance in the 2021 season, and despite missing time due to injury in each of the last two seasons, he's been very impactful when on the field.
The only question that comes from this signing is how will the Rams form the offensive line. Jackson joins Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson who are both guards. Perhaps Avila will make the transition back to center where he played at TCU?
Regardless of how they line up the lineman, this is a good move for a Rams team looking to make another run in 2024. Adding more protection for a star quarterback is always good, and adding a lineman that said quarterback is familiar with is only the icing on the cake.