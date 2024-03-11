Ranking 5 best Vikings Kirk Cousins replacements if he signs with Falcons
The Minnesota Vikings will face stiff competition for Kirk Cousins' services. Here are the potential alternatives.
1. Vikings can trade up for North Carolina star Drake Maye
It certainly feels like NFL scouts are overthinking Drake Maye, who was the consensus QB2 on draft boards a few months ago. Last season was a challenge for North Carolina, but Maye overcame shifting offensive principles and diminished supporting talent to complete 63.3 percent of his passes for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 12 starts.
Those in favor of Maye will point to his remarkable freshman season — 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, seven interceptions — as the true barometer of his talent. At 6-5, he stands tall in the pocket with enough mobility to evade pressure and improvise outside the pocket. He's not a dual-threat QB, but Maye's athleticism and arm talent supplies major NFL upside.
Minnesota should be ready to pounce if Maye does fall. The Cardinals at No. 4 and the Chargers at No. 5 do not need QBs, so there's a window of opportunity for the Vikings to move up without completely selling the farm. Maye is easily the best prospect realistically within Minnesota's grasp. We don't need to pretend like Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels are gettable.
Accuracy is the big concern with Maye. He can make every throw in the book, including high-arching bombs down the sideline. But, every now and then, Maye will force and ill-advised pass into traffic or overshoot his target. It's best to bet on talent that can be reined in, rather than investing in "safe" QBs who can't make the throws. Case in point, C.J. Stroud versus Bryce Young.