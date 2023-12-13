Ranking the 7 best NBA players who can't be traded until Jan. 15
Teams cannot trade players who signed contracts using Bird or Early Bird rights this offseason until Jan. 15. Here are the seven best players about to become available.
After playing a key role for the Denver Nuggets in their conference championship run in 2020, Grant signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. Before the last year of that deal, he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers who signed him using his full Bird rights to a five-year $160 million contract.
Ever since Grant left the Nuggets, he has excelled in a bigger role, putting up All-Star caliber numbers. As the veteran leader of a young Trail Blazers, Grant has been relied on to carry the scoring load. Since their star shooting guard Anfernee Simons has been injured, along with third overall pick Scoot Henderson, Grant has been the guy.
This season Grant has been averaging 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists on .437/.412/.830 shooting splits. Since Grant has been more of an offensive weapon over the last four seasons, his defense has taken a step back. That doesn't mean he still can't be a good defender when he chooses.
With Grant not fitting the current timeline of the Trail Blazers, there is a very good chance that he is traded. If the forward is traded to a contender, he would be a very expensive 3-and-D wing, but a team that is a playoff contender could use him for more than that.
The opportunity of trading Grant could bring in a lot of draft capital with experienced young players or expiring contracts. All would fit the current timeline of the Trail Blazers and help their future.