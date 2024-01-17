Ranking Dejounte Murray trade destinations: Who needs him the most?
Dejounte Murray is a name to keep an eye on as the NBA Trade Deadline nears. He has been linked with several suitors but who has the biggest incentive to add him?
4. The Pistons should not trade future assets to acquire Dejounte Murray
The Detroit Pistons sit at an abysmal 4-36 record 40 games into the season. Detroit hoped to see some growth with new head coach Monty Williams leading the way, but it's been an unmitigated disaster.
Normally teams that are on pace to have one of the worst records in NBA history sell at the trade deadline, but the Pistons appear set on buying. We've heard Pascal Siakam's name floated around, and now Dejounte Murray is an apparent Pistons fit. Adding a veteran in Murray to try and lead this young team that does have talent makes some sense in theory, but the Pistons should not be acquiring a player who will only take the ball out of their star's hands.
Cade Cunningham, despite the putrid record, is a star. He's the future of the Pistons and is the player they need to be building around. They should be finding players who fit better with Cade, not trading future assets for someone who won't mesh well like Murray.
The Pistons won't be interested in trading first-round picks for obvious reasons, but have young valuable players like Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson that they can trade for Murray. As much as Monty Williams might love the idea of trading players like Ivey and Thompson whom he's given inconsistent playing time, that's not in the best interest of what should be a rebuilding organization.