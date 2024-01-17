Ranking Dejounte Murray trade destinations: Who needs him the most?
Dejounte Murray is a name to keep an eye on as the NBA Trade Deadline nears. He has been linked with several suitors but who has the biggest incentive to add him?
3. Dejounte Murray is a sneaky-good fit on the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team to watch out for in the Dejounte Murray sweepstakes. They made the Western Conference Finals last season but sit in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 20-21 record. The Lakers turned their season around last season at the trade deadline and could do the same thing again this season, as their current roster just isn't working.
Adding Murray to a roster consisting of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves probably doesn't make them championship favorites, but it would make them a lot better. Murray can take the load off of LeBron, especially during the regular season, by running the offense, and would give the Lakers a clear upgrade over the inconsistent D'Angelo Russell.
What makes Murray an interesting fit is his improved 3-point shot. The 27-year-old is shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc on 6.1 attempts per game. He's blown past his career mark of 34.4% from three and seems to only be getting better, as he's shooting 40 percent from 3 this month. Any shooter works wonderfully with LeBron James, so if he can keep shooting well, Murray could be an excellent fit in LA.
Murray also offers the Lakers an ability to defend. His defense has taken a bit of a hit since the trade to the Hawks, but perhaps a new situation can get him motivated on that side of the ball again. Even if he isn't much-improved, he'd still be a better defender than Russell while being way more consistent offensively. The Lakers can match salary easily and have a couple of picks to trade. Without many other star options, Murray could be their best chance at winning a title.