Ranking the 5 best Steph Curry Christmas Day performances
Steph Curry has become one of the most popular players in NBA history and that makes him a must-have on the Christmas schedule. Here are his five best Christmas Day performances.
1. 2021: Curry finally gets 20 points on Christmas
Steph Curry had played in nine Christmas Day games and on the ninth one, he finally scored more than 20 points. He did this against the Phoenix Suns where both teams were looking for redemption. The Warriors had missed the playoffs in 2021 after losing two play-in games and the Suns were looking to win the Finals after blowing a 2-0 series lead to the Bucks in the Finals.
This game started off as all Warriors. Then from halfway through the second quarter to the beginning of the fourth quarter, it was nip and tuck. Then for the rest of the game, it was all Warriors and they won, 116-107.
On the game, Steph Curry had 33 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, one block and shot 10-for-27 from the field, 5-for-16 from 3, and 8-for-9 from the free throw line. Those shooting numbers are not good, but Curry still had the best plus-minus in the game with a plus-24.
In the fourth quarter Curry had 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, which would give the Warriors the lead early in the fourth quarter and help expand the lead after that.
This game was Curry's first game on Christmas of having more than 20 points — winning the game, and being one of the main reasons your team was able to come back is why this is the Christmas Day performance of his career.