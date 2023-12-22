Ranking the 5 best Steph Curry Christmas Day performances
Steph Curry has become one of the most popular players in NBA history and that makes him a must-have on the Christmas schedule. Here are his five best Christmas Day performances.
2. 2015: Finals rematch
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors had the best rivalry of the 2010s and it began with the 2015 NBA Finals. The Cavaliers were playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love that series, which allowed the Warriors to handle the Cavaliers in six games. On the following Christmas Day, the NBA gave us a finals rematch.
This game between the two teams was close but the moment the Warriors took a 41-40 lead with under two minutes left in the first half, they were able to barely hold onto the lead to win the game 89-83.
Steph Curry had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and shot 6-of-15 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3, and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. This game was during Curry's unanimous MVP season and this performance was nowhere near that.
Since this was a low-scoring game, Curry's numbers don't look that bad compared to everyone else numbers from that game. Also, where Curry separates himself from his other poor Christmas Day performances is that the Warriors were a plus-15 when he was on the court. That was the highest of any player in that game and one of the highest out of his Christmas Day games.
This is once again a very underwhelming performance by Steph Curry's standards. But it was his second highest-scoring game on Christmas and the Warriors won the game against their future and past NBA Finals opponent.