Ranking the 3 best trade packages Pacers can get for Buddy Hield
With Buddy Hield's days as a member of the Indiana Pacers seemingly numbered, these three trade packages make a lot of sense.
By Lior Lampert
2. Orlando Magic get the best shooter on the market in Buddy Hield
The Orlando Magic’s three-point shooting woes have been well-documented throughout the 2023-24 season. If they want to prove they’re more than a feel-good story and a legitimate playoff contender they need to address this ahead of the trade deadline. What better way to fix the glaring hole which is Orlando’s perimeter shooting than to acquire arguably the best three-point shooter of his generation, not named Stephen Curry?
The Magic rank dead last in the NBA in three-pointers made (10.7) and 27th in threes attempted per game (31.1) while ranking 28th in three-point percentage (34.5). In other words, they desperately need a player of Hield’s caliber to stretch the floor and add perimeter shooting alongside first-time All-Star Paolo Banchero and ascending wing Franz Wagner.
Like Hield, Garry Harris is on an expiring contract, so the Pacers could take him on with the idea of shedding his salary from their payroll this offseason to make room for Siakam’s contract.
However, Orlando has to outbid the Knicks because of Founier’s team option and the optionality it provides, giving Indiana an additional second-round pick to sweeten the deal.
Sitting at 27-23, the Magic trail the Pacers by half a game for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, which could complicate matters.
Does Indy want to make the competitor they’re directly contending against better at risk of falling out of the top six and into the Play-In Tournament picture? Is two second-round picks enough to alleviate that possibility?