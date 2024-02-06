Ranking the 3 best trade packages Pacers can get for Buddy Hield
With Buddy Hield's days as a member of the Indiana Pacers seemingly numbered, these three trade packages make a lot of sense.
By Lior Lampert
1. Indiana Pacers get their guy by sending Buddy Hield to The Bay
Despite Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob not giving any direction to the front office to shed salary from their payroll ahead of the trade deadline, Andrew Wiggins has continued to be involved in ongoing trade rumors, being linked to the Pacers as a potential suitor per The Athletic. Regardless, the Warriors can still clear up cap space for the future while improving the roster in the short term if they choose to move on from Wiggins, who is in the first year of a four-year, $109 million contract.
Acquiring two savvy veterans from the Pacers, who have expressed interest in Wiggins, could be a potential win-win for both sides.
Indiana pairs Wiggins with Siakam to give them their wing tandem of the future alongside All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and 3-and-D center Myles Turner while gaining three second-round picks to replenish their draft assets after giving up three first-round picks to acquire Siakam from the Raptors.
Meanwhile, Golden State brings a third Splash Brother to the Bay Area in the form of Hield while adding a veteran floor general in T.J. McConnell who is a capable defender and can take some of the on-ball burden off of Curry.
However, this move wouldn’t come without some concerns for the Warriors. Like, what would it mean for Chris Paul when he’s healthy? Does it make him [Paul] expendable in another deal? Can Buddy Hield and Klay Thompson co-exist? The Warriors aren’t worried about future second-round picks while Curry is still playing at an elite level, especially ones that aren’t their own.
Here, they're sending two selections they received from the Atlanta Hawks as part of the trade that sent former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons and a top-55 protected second-rounder from the Charlotte Hornets in 2025.