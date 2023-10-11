Ranking the NFC East QBs through the first five weeks
Jalen Hurts leads the NFC East with his exceptional playmaking abilities. Dak Prescott struggles to meet expectations. Sam Howell shows promise despite challenges. Daniel Jones faces doubts as the Giants' QB.
By James Nolan
1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
It's no surprise that Jalen Hurts has looked like the best quarterback in the NFC East through the first five weeks of the season. Last year's MVP runner-up has picked up right where he left off last season, as he has the Philadephia Eagles sitting at 5-0.
Hurts already has ten total touchdowns on the year, to go along with 1,468 total yards on the season. The former Alabama quarterback has also completed 67.3% of his passes, while only throwing four interceptions.
The ascension of Hurts has been fun to watch, as he's gone 28-11 as the team's starting quarterback since 2020. There were question marks surrounding the decision to replace former MVP QB Carson Wentz with Hurts a few years ago, but it certainly paid off.
In the Eagles' last 20 games with Hurts as the starter, they've lost just once. The Eagles quarterback is on another level compared to the other three starters in his division. Philadelphia has one of the most dangerous offenses in football, as they rank first in the entire NFC in offensive yards with 2,022.
Philadelphia is arguably the best team in the league this season, and that is because Hurts is one of the game's best quarterbacks. As long as the former Heisman Trophy winner is on the field, the Eagles will have the most dynamic offense in football.