Ranking the NFC East QBs through the first five weeks
Jalen Hurts leads the NFC East with his exceptional playmaking abilities. Dak Prescott struggles to meet expectations. Sam Howell shows promise despite challenges. Daniel Jones faces doubts as the Giants' QB.
By James Nolan
2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
One of the most pressure-packed jobs is being the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, especially this season considering the high expectations surrounding the team.
In his first five games this season, Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,061 yards, and five touchdowns, while throwing four interceptions. He also attains a 65.3 QBR, which is good for eighth in the entire NFL.
The 30-year-old quarterback is off to a lackluster start, and with Jerry Jones trading for Trey Lance in the offseason, he needs to get things going quickly. His performance against the San Francisco 49ers was certainly alarming, as he threw three interceptions and recorded just 153 passing yards.
When Prescott is at his best, he is one of the top quaerterbacks in football. In his first four games, he averaged over 225 passing yards per game. The veteran quarterback also recorded just one turnover, while throwing four touchdown passes.
The pressure has often gotten to him though, as he can't seem to win big games as of recently. Now in his eighth season as the Cowboys starter, he needs to start performing at a high level more consistently if he doesn't want his seat to get warmer as the starter.