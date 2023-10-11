Ranking the NFC East QBs through the first five weeks
Jalen Hurts leads the NFC East with his exceptional playmaking abilities. Dak Prescott struggles to meet expectations. Sam Howell shows promise despite challenges. Daniel Jones faces doubts as the Giants' QB.
By James Nolan
3. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
The first two weeks of Sam Howell's season were going great, as the Washington Commanders defeated their first two opponents. The 23-year-old quarterback looked strong, as he threw for over 500 yards in his first two games.
Since starting undefeated, the Commanders have lost three straight. Washington just came off a brutal Thursday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears. After falling to Justin Fields 40-20, Howell's team currently sits at 2-3.
Howell does lead all NFC East quarterbacks with 1,349 passing yards through the first five weeks, which is pretty impressive. His last three games have been far from impressive, as he's thrown for six interceptions across that stretch. The young quarterback has completed 68.6 percent of his passes, which is surprising considering he's been sacked 28 times this season.
If the former UNC quarterback can play at a high level consistently, he could very well slide up on this list as the season progresses. Only time will tell if Washington can get the best out of their young starter.