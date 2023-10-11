Ranking the NFC East QBs through the first five weeks
Jalen Hurts leads the NFC East with his exceptional playmaking abilities. Dak Prescott struggles to meet expectations. Sam Howell shows promise despite challenges. Daniel Jones faces doubts as the Giants' QB.
By James Nolan
Last season the NFL saw three NFC East teams in the postseason, as the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Philadelphia Eagles all appeared. The Washington Commanders were left out but still managed a .500 finish.
With all these teams come great quarterbacks, as Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate, Dak Prescott is one of the best pass throwers in the game, Daniel Jones has elite agility, and Sam Howell isn't that bad.
With that being said, some position themselves ahead of the others. There has been debate about Jones being a top quarterback in the NFC East, but that might not be the case. Hurts and Prescott are looking sharp so far, and Howell is having a decent start.
Through the first five weeks in the NFL, this is how the quarterbacks in the NFC East division rank:
4. Daniel Jones, NY Giants
In Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, the former Duke quarterback suffered a neck injury. Right now it's unclear if he will play in New York's upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills, but it might be wise to play it cautiously.
Jones had his 2021 season cut short with a neck injury, so Daboll might need to turn to Tyrod Taylor. The 26-year-old quarterback hasn't looked great, so even if he feels good, he might need the break.
In Week 4 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Jones was sacked 11 times. This past week he was sacked six times, putting his season total at 28.
New York would be taking a serious risk sending him out there in Week 6, but he is also the clear best option when healthy. The Giants just handed him a four-year, $160 million contract, but fans are starting to worry if that was a mistake.
Through five games, Jones has only two passing touchdowns and already has six interceptions. Now that he has the big contract, the expectations have risen for the former Duke product. If New York's quarterback doesn't get back on track soon, the fans aren't going to take it kindly.