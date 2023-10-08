Daniel Jones injury update: NY Giants offensive line lets high-priced QB down
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a scary-looking neck injury against the Miami Dolphins.
By Mark Powell
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered what looked to be a concerning injury against the Miami Dolphins in a game that was already well in hand at the time of his ailment. Jones, who hasn't played up to the length or money involved in his contract so far this season, has been leaned upon rather heavily without Saquon Barkley in the starting lineup.
Barkley missed the last few weeks himself and will hopefully be back shortly. As for Jones, he suffered a neck injury against Miami, and the replay looked rather rough.
Jones offensive line has let him down all season long, and that occurred yet again on this play, as he had little time to throw.
Daniel Jones injury update: How long will Giants QB be out?
It's unclear how long Daniel Jones will be out, but it would be wise for the Giants to keep him out for the rest of this week, as they are down by mutliple touchdowns against the Dolphins. Considering how Miami has operated on offense of late, a late comeback would be rather surprising.
Daniel Jones injury history
Daniel Jones has suffered a previous neck injury in 2021. That ailment ended his season, so we can only hope he doesn't suffer that same fate this year. Jones has also suffered a concussion, hamstring strain, ankle injury and more during his NFL career.
NY Giants depth chart: Who will replace Daniel Jones?
Jones, who has been ruled out for the rest of this week at least, was replaced by Tyrod Taylor. Taylor has plenty of history as a starting quarterback, and at this point of his career is best-served as a veteran backup. Under a trial basis, Taylor could work with the right system around him. It would certainly be beneficial if Barkley were able to return next week.