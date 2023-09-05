Ranking the top 5 point guards for the 2023-24 season
The NBA is in a golden age for point guards and we're ranking the best of the best for the 2023-24 NBA season.
The point guard position has become the deepest and most prolific position in the NBA. In today's NBA the point guard position has evolved so much from what it used to be. Point guards used to be players who could run an offense put their teammates in a position to score, dish out 10 assists, and score an efficient 15-20 points per game.
In today's NBA, the majority of the point guards are combo guards who are trying to average 25-30 points per game while also dishing out 6-7 assists. There are still some traditional point guards but the best of the best are often a scorer and playmaker.
There are so many elite point guards in the NBA — 22 out of the 30 starting point guards last season averaged at least 15 points per game. There are at least 15 point guards that are either All-Stars or All-Star caliber players.
With the point guards being the deepest position in the NBA only five will outshine everyone else.
Ranking the top 5 point guards for the 2023-24 season: 5. Damian Lillard
When it comes to the new-age point guards, there is almost no better example than Damian Lillard. Despite Lillard dealing with injuries for the last two seasons, playing in 29 games in 2022 and 58 games in 2023, he still remains one of the best point guards in the NBA.
Last season Lillard had a career year where he averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists on great efficiency shooting 46 percent from the field, 37 percent from the 3-point line, and 91 percent from the free throw line.
There aren't many players like Damian Lillard in the NBA. Last season Lillard took 658 3-pointers, of those 658 3s, 582 of them were taken from 25 feet or more and made 37 percent of those shots.
Lillard's insane ability to make any shot at a high efficiency makes him one of the deadliest scorers in the NBA, scoring 71 points in a game last season. On top of that, he is a great playmaker and gets his teammates involved at a high rate.
When healthy Lillard has led his team to the playoffs every single season besides his rookie year and made a Western Conference Finals in 2019. This season with him in the lineup the Trail Blazers went 27-31 which is equivalent to a 38-win season over 82 games.
Seeing that he needs more help than what the Blazers can give him, Lillard wants to go to the Miami Heat. If he does end up in Miami, his numbers won't be the same as last season but his impact will still be felt. The Heat would rise up to the top of the Eastern Conference and chase a title. He will once again be recognized as one of the best point guards in the NBA.