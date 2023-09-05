Ranking the top 5 point guards for the 2023-24 season
The NBA is in a golden age for point guards and we're ranking the best of the best for the 2023-24 NBA season.
Ranking the top 5 point guards for the 2023-24 season: 4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had been one of the most underrated players in the NBA because, for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he put up All-Star caliber numbers but was hurt and on a bad team. This past season he broke through and became recognized as one of the league's best players.
Last season Shai had the best season of his career averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 1 block on 51 percent shooting from the field, shooting 34.5 percent from the 3-point line and 90.5 percent from the free throw line. He would earn himself his first All-Star selection and was selected to the All-NBA first team.
On top of his breakout season he would play a huge role in the Thunder having a very successful season. The Thunder were projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA but would finish with a record of 40-42 and earn themselves a spot in the Western Conference Play-In.
What makes Shai one of the best point guards in the NBA is the fact that he can do just about everything. He can score, pass, rebound, and defend at a high level. Standing at 6-foot-6 gives him an advantage in every aspect of the game. He is taller than most of his defenders allowing him to shoot over them and read the defense. His size and quickness give him a defensive advantage.
Last season Shai was one of four players to average at least 1 steal and 1 block per game. The other three players were all big men in Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and the defensive player of the year, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Shai's ability to stuff the stat sheet and lead a young team to a lot of wins has made him one of the best point guards in the NBA and the Thunder could be ready for a deep playoff run.