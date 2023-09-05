Ranking the top 5 point guards for the 2023-24 season
The NBA is in a golden age for point guards and we're ranking the best of the best for the 2023-24 NBA season.
Ranking the top 5 point guards for the 2023-24 season: 2. Stephen Curry
Last season Curry had another phenomenal year where he averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists shooting 49.3 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from the 3-point line and 91.5 percent from the free throw line.
Curry is one of the most special talents in the NBA. His ability to move off the ball is incomparable to anyone in NBA history. As soon as he passes the ball he runs around creating open space and tiring out his defender to get open 3s. His ability to move off the ball creates space for his teammates to get better looks and allows him to be an underrated playmaker.
The most important aspect of Curry's game is the fact that he is the greatest shooter in basketball history. His ability to shoot the 3 at a high volume, high efficiency, and from a far distance has changed the way basketball is played. Everyone is looking for the 'Next Curry" and every player is trying to become a great 3-point shooter.
Curry's impact has led the Warriors to four NBA Championships and last season led the Warriors to a 44-38 record. This was a huge disappointment for the Warriors as they were expected to be a championship contender once again after winning the title in 2022.
As the Warriors age and are much older, Curry's impact will once again not be as dangerous as it used to be. As great as Curry was last year, he wasn't a player that people feared because of how bad the Warriors were.
The way Curry plays the game is ageless. Curry will still be a top-10 player in the league where he's averaging a lot of points, shooting the ball well, and still being one of the league's most popular players. There is a good chance that Curry's excellence won't translate to as many wins as it used to and hence he will be the second-best point guard throughout the next season.