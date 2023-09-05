Ranking the top 5 point guards for the 2023-24 season
The NBA is in a golden age for point guards and we're ranking the best of the best for the 2023-24 NBA season.
It is hard to say that there will be a point guard that will have a better 2023-24 season then Steph Curry, except the only player who can do it is Luka Doncic. As a young superstar in the league, Luka will once again have an amazing season.
There is nothing that Luka Doncic can't do on the offensive side of the ball. The weakest part of his offensive game is that there are times when he is widely inconsistent shooting the 3 but despite all of that he is still one of the most efficient and impactful players in the NBA.
Last season Luka had the best season of his career averaging a career-high 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting a career-best 49.6 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from 3, and 74.2 percent from the free throw line. Despite all this effort from Luka, the Dallas Mavericks finished with a record of 38-44, a disappointing end after going to the Western Conference Finals in 2022.
The Mavericks' struggles wasn't all on Luka because he wasn't the sole reason they finished 24th in defense. The Mavericks didn't have the right team around Luka last season but improved that a lot for this season.
If this ranking was based off of last season Luka would be in second. Since this is more of a prediction of who will be the best point guard for next season, Luka deserves to be one. As someone who is able to do everything and get everyone involved, he is the prototypical point guard for today's NBA.
He will once again put up phenomenal numbers with a good chance of being selected to 1st team All-NBA for the fifth straight season. Along with his greatness, the Mavericks will be a great team again this season and will compete for a championship.