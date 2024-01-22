Ranking trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers
As the Lakers head into the trade deadline needing an upgrade at the point guard spot, here is a ranking of their rumored trade targets.
2. Malcolm Brogdon
The second best option for the Lakers is Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon is a top point guard who doesn't have as much of an ego as Murray. Brogdon has also contributed to winning basketball in the more recent past than Murray has. Presumably, the veteran could be a lot more likely to sit on the bench for a crucial game if it is in the right move for the squad.
The Lakers could easily trade for Brogdon by offering D'Angelo Russell and a pick This would likely be a one-off trade but would solve the biggest issue for the Lakers this season.
1. Collin Sexton
The best possible option is Collin Sexton. Sexton is on a team that the Lakers have already done business with in the recent past. This shows that both teams could not get past small details in trades. The Lakers could also maybe pry away Kelly Olynyk if the Lakers were to offer Prince and Jalen Hood Schifino in the deal.
To make sure that the Jazz accepts the offer, L.A could offer two first-round swaps and their 2029 first-round pick. Perhaps, the Jazz could accept a similar protection that they accepted from the Lakers in last season's midseason deal.
This possible deal would allow the Lakers to gain a player who could help the team move the ball without the squad trying to make up for the point guard on defense. Sexton has been linked with the Lakers in the past and could help the team for the foreseeable future. The point guard is under contract for the next two seasons which would allow the Lakers to build with Sexton at the starting spot even if LeBron James leaves next summer or next.
The point guard is probably a great fit with Anthony Davis due to his ball-handling skills and could even be a trade piece if the Lakers blow it completely up after James leaves in the next one to three years.