Ravens could have secret weapon for potential Super Bowl run
The Ravens have picked up the pace at the perfect time of the year. Today they received news adding fuel to the fire that is the Baltimore Ravens.
By Jack Posey
After beating the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, the Baltimore Ravens have asserted themselves undoubtedly as the NFL’s top team. The following week against Miami on New Year's Eve, the Ravens blew out the Dolphins in an impressive way, 56-19, securing the AFC’s top seed and earning an extra week of rest during Wild Card Weekend.
The Ravens possess a top defense in the league, and an explosive offense, not to mention the signing of former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. But could they be adding another key piece for their Super Bowl run?
All the way back in Week 11, Mark Andrews suffered a serious ankle injury when Logan Wilson rolled up on his leg. Head coach John Harbaugh said that, unfortunately, Andrews would most likely miss the rest of the season. And that held true for the rest of the regular season.
But, in an unexpected turn of events, the Ravens have designated Andrews to return from IR. With the surprise move, the star tight end returns to practice nearly two months after suffering a gruesome ankle injury.
Help has arrived: Mark Andrews injury timeline
Andrews has done the unthinkable. He has managed to return to the field after suffering an injury that was originally thought to be season-ending in just about two months. That certainly makes things interesting. We don’t really know the timeline for his eventual return, though it could be at any point in these playoffs. One would assume that Andrews wants to play as soon as next week in the Divisional Round, but the Ravens will probably hold him back so as not to risk further injury and make sure he is close to 100 percent.
Andrews probably won’t see the field until an AFC Championship Game in a limited role. Then, assuming the Ravens make the Super Bowl, Andrews would play unrestricted.
What Mark Andrews brings to the Ravens offense
The Ravens offense really hasn’t missed a beat in the weeks Andrews has been sidelined. If anything, they have gotten better as everyone else has seemed to elevate their game. From offensive coordinator Todd Monken to future MVP Lamar Jackson, to the emergence of Isaiah Likely (322 yards and five touchdowns since Week 11), it's all come together. But that doesn’t mean Andrews can’t return to an integral part of the Ravens offense that he was before his injury.
In truth, he just makes the offense more dangerous. He is another piece Monken will have on his chess board, so to speak. He is an unselfish guy who can come in and play as a receiver split out or a true tight end, as a decoy, or as a reliable receiver. In whatever capacity that Andrews returns, he is sure to provide a spark for a Ravens team that is already on fire.