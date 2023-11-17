Ravens win turns bittersweet with Mark Andrews injury update
The Ravens took down the Bengals on Thursday Night Football, but they didn't come out of the evening unscathed.
By Jack Posey
The Baltimore Ravens rolled into Week 11 following a disappointing loss four days prior to the Cleveland Browns. Last week, the Browns managed to flip the script on the Ravens with Dustin Hopkins kicking a walk-off field goal in a come-from-behind win. Four days later, the Ravens would take on the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium for their first Thursday Night action of the year. An unexpected battle would follow.
The Ravens entered the game as favorites to beat a Bengals team who lost in a similar fashion in Week 10, to the Houston Texans. The game was supposed to be a shootout between two high-flying offenses, and two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.
Baltimore received the opening kick of the game and moved down the field quickly. Then, inside the ten, disaster struck.
Mark Andrews injury update: Ravesn TE expected to miss rest of season
On an RPO, Jackson hit Mark Andrews around the 10-yard line. Then M&T Bank Stadium fell silent as one of the Ravens' best playmakers lay on the ground, in apparent pain. After being looked at by the medical staff, he was helped off the field. The replay confirmed the worst news when Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson tackled Andrews, he caught Andrews’s leg in an unnatural position.
The Ravens ended the drive with a three-yard touchdown from Gus Edwards, capping off a bittersweet drive, as Andrews hobbled off to the locker room. He did not return.
The Ravens went on to win by a score of 34-20, capturing their eighth win of the season. After the game head coach John Harbaugh commented on the status of Andrews saying, “Unfortunately, Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury. It looks like a season-ending injury.”
A very unfortunate turn of events for a team seeking their first Super Bowl birth in about a decade.
Also, Jackson suffered a scary injury but returned to the game. On the other side, Joe Burrow suffered a wrist injury that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the game.
Injuries such as these have led fans to label TNF as cursed with former Ravens quarterback Robert Grifin III saying on Twitter, “Tonight's injuries continue to drive home the fact that Thursday night games are not in the best interests of the players.”