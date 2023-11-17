WATCH: Joe Burrow can’t grip or throw football after freak injury
Joe Burrow's nightmare 2023 season got worse on Thursday Night Football when he lost the ability to grip the football.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals have had the worst of luck in 2023 and it seemingly just got much, much worse.
Burrow, who struggled through a calf injury to start the season and then played with a bloody finger on Sunday Night Football against the Bills, had to leave Thursday Night Football against the Ravens with another injury.
The Bengals quarterback clutched at his hand after making a throw in the second quarter. When he went to the sideline, he couldn't even grip or throw the football. His frustration was evident.
Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals quarterback ran to locker room
After failing to toss a couple of practice passes, Burrow ran back to the locker room to get X-rays. According to the Amazon Prime broadcast, the Bengals declared him as questionable to return with a wrist issue.
Burrow had been spotted in a Bengals social media post wearing something that looked like a wrist brace but he was not on the injury report heading into TNF.
Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league when he's healthy, but he's had multiple injuries impact his play already this season, most notably the preseason calf injury that got his campaign off on the wrong foot.
The calf took some time to heal up, giving him the mobility he needed to throw confidently and accurately. Now he's got something going on with his wrist and it's bad enough that he can't grip a football. Bengals fans who are pulling their hair out over their misfortune are totally understandable right about now.
Backup quarterback Jake Browning took over for Burrow while the Ravens had their own concern over Lamar Jackson, who had to head into the injury tent in the first half. Baltimore's QB was able to return to action.
UPDATE: Burrow is not expected to return on Thursday night.