A Ravens trade for Brandon Aiyuk with rumors heating back up
Despite his agent denying any trade rumors, Brandon Aiyuk's name popped up in trade talks and the Baltimore Ravens should pounce
Brandon Aiyuk's agent has come out and said his client is not available for trade, but the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver could still be moved.
Currently, the former first-round pick from Arizona State is making a home on the West Coast, but with teams desperate to add firepower to their roster, the 49ers have been a calling station. But Aiyuk, as stated before, had his agent come out and say that this wasn't true. Still, Aiyuk would be an excellent asset to several teams, including the Baltimore Ravens.
Despite their team being a run-heavy offense, Aiyuk has experience in that type of system with the 49ers, so it would be a seamless transition. Additionally, Baltimore still has a strong offense despite a few lost pieces to FA and they retained several of their defensive leaders including defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.
The San Francisco 49ers should trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Baltimore Ravens
What would the cost be? Likely the Ravens have to give up their first-round pick this year and maybe a later pick down the road, but in this case, it would be worth it. Over 3,900 receiving yards in his first four years and 25 touchdowns is a good stat line to have. Additionally, just last season, Aiyuk was on the Super Bowl stage, recording three receptions for 49 yards.
Aiyuk has showcased remarkable versatility as a wide receiver, capable of stretching the field with his route running and making contested catches with his athleticism. Furthermore, pulling off a move like this would be essential in providing Lamar Jackson with another reliable target in addition to tight end Mark Andrews.
The AFC North is arguably the most competitive division in the NFL. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are loading up and Cleveland is not going anywhere anytime soon. The Ravens may have won the division last year, but to stay atop the crop, they need to retool their arsenal, and adding Aiyuk into that mix would go a long way toward defending their division crown while also giving San Francisco a high pick to retool their team as they look to get back to the Super Bowl.