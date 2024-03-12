Re-ranking the most likely L'Jarius Sneed trade destinations after free agency flurry
- L'Jarius Sneed was always a candidate to leave the Kansas City Chiefs in his free agency.
- Although he was slapped with the franchise tag, he is a prime candidate to still be traded.
- Of the seven teams with reported interest in dealing for him, how do they all stack up?
By John Buhler
1. Atlanta Falcons have a shade under $25 million in available cap space
Of course, the Atlanta Falcons would be atop the highest perch looking at someone like L'Jarius Sneed to trade for. Prior to him getting tagged by Kansas City, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Sneed would do what Jessie Bates III did the offseason before to leave an AFC contender for a perennial NFC doormat. It worked out quite well for Bates last season, as he was a First-Team All-Pro.
This may be the team I root for, but all of the other teams listed out by Tyler Dragon don't really jump off the page. Again, the Colts were my favorite to get him prior to paying Kenny Moore II a ton of money. Atlanta does not have a ton of cap space, but they can afford Sneed, or someone else like a Danielle Hunter, if they just cut backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. This is Kirk Cousins' team now.
Truth be told, I don't think the Falcons are done in free agency yet either. They have been ultra-aggressive. Atlanta made the biggest splash on day one by signing Kirk Cousins away from the Minnesota Vikings. Not to be outdone, they got him a new weapon on day two by reuniting Darnell Mooney with the man who drafted him in former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace.
Sneed's trade market is not as robust as it once was, but if not Kansas City, then how about Atlanta?