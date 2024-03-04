Real Sociedad vs. PSG live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Real Sociedad host PSG in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Paris Saint-Germain could only draw 0-0 with AS Monaco last week. However, the talking point was Kylian Mbappe being substituted at halftime. Mbappe is leaving the club at the end of this season and Luis Enrique is trying to get the team used to playing without him. However, they are going to struggle to win games this campaign without him. Albeit, they are nine points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
PSG have a comfortable 2-0 lead over Real Sociedad in the Champions League thanks to goals from Mbappe and Bradley Barcola. The Spanish side will need to make their home advantage count if they are to have any chance of progressing in the competition.
Sociedad are seventh in LaLiga with one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five games. Last weekend they lost 3-2 to Sevilla, with Sergio Ramos scoring the winner. Sociedad's goals came from Andre Silva and Brais Mendez. This was Silva's first goal in 11 LaLiga games. The striker who is on loan from RB Leipzig will be hoping this kickstarts his season.
Mendez has a record four goals and three assists in LaLiga. However, his record in the Champions League is much better with three goals and one assist in just six games.
Arsenal fans will have a chance to look at their defender Kieran Tierney who is on loan at Sociedad. The Scotland international has played 19 times in all competitions this campaign for the Spanish side.
It remains to be seen how much game time Mbappe gets for PSG in this match. This season's competition is their last chance to win it with Mbappe on their roster.
How to watch Real Sociedad vs. PSG in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Mar. 5
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: San Sebastian, Spain
- Stadium: Anoeta Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.