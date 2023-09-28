Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 5
- Has the luck of the Irish already run out?
- Is there a leak in the Beavers' dam?
- What could we learn from the Magnolia Bowl?
By John Buhler
1. Oregon State
Opponent: vs. No. 10 Utah Utes | Time: Friday, Sept. 29, 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1) | Spread: Oregon State -3.5
And we have now arrived at the game where the line doesn't make any sense to me. That is usually a horrible thing for the betting man, well, because Las Vegas knows something that we just do not. However, the Friday night spectacle in Corvallis has my intrigue. No. 19 Oregon State is laying 3.5 points at home to the visiting No. 10 Utah Utes, a program that has won the last two Pac-12 titles.
While 24-year-old quarterback Cam "Black Smoke" Rising could be making his season debut for the Utes after a ghastly ACL tear in yet another Rose Bowl loss to a Big Ten team for the Utes, we need to stop overlooking how good Kyle Whittingham is as a head coach. Jonathan Smith finally got his shine at his alma mater last year, particularly after the Beavers beat the Oregon Ducks in The Strife Aquatic.
Even though Smith is next, Whittingham is now when it comes to college football coaching prowess out on the West Coast. It is why I expect Utah to be the team to beat in the new Big 12 once they join the league with the other Four Corners Universities next year. Oregon State may have bitten off more than it could chew vs. fellow Pacific Northwest Step Brother Washington State, but this is Utah!
I made a promise to myself that I will stop fading Kyle Whittingham for the time being, so let's go Utes!