Red Sox: 3 moves Craig Breslow can make now that Alex Verdugo is gone
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising trade on Tuesday night, shipping Alex Verdugo off to the rival New York Yankees. Here are three moves they could make to replace him.
By Curt Bishop
2. Sign Joc Pederson
One free agent that has seemingly been swept under the rug this offseason is outfielder and slugger Joc Pederson.
The two-time National League All-Star took a few steps back in 2023, hitting just .235 with the San Francisco Giants. However, he still hit 15 home runs and posted an OPS of .764. He possesses power from the left side, similar to Verdugo, and is also somebody who could act as a veteran leader in the Red Sox clubhouse.
Better yet, he isn't too far removed from a solid season in 2022, when he hit for a career-high .274 average and crushed 23 home runs.
Boston hasn't reached the postseason since 2021. Pederson has experience playing for winning teams, having been to the postseason several times with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series ring in 2020, and winning another ring with the Atlanta Braves the following season.
The 31-year-old can play all three outfield positions as well, which would give the Red Sox plenty of versatility should he sign in Boston for 2024.
Even with Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, and Masataka Yoshida, Boston could use somebody that they could plug into the middle of their lineup.