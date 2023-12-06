Red Sox: 3 moves Craig Breslow can make now that Alex Verdugo is gone
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising trade on Tuesday night, shipping Alex Verdugo off to the rival New York Yankees. Here are three moves they could make to replace him.
By Curt Bishop
1. Sign Cody Bellinger
Red Sox fans are most likely hoping that Breslow has a plan after trading away Verdugo, one of their top run producers over the past several years.
But that plan has to be sound, and in order to ensure that, the Red Sox can look no further than Cody Bellinger.
After a resurgent season with the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger is now a free agent and has been linked to the Yankees. What better way to counter than to take a top Yankees target and get him in a Red Sox uniform?
The veteran slugger and former MVP hit for a .307 average while also popping 26 home runs, driving in 97, and posting an .881 OPS in 2023. Bellinger would give Boston somebody to build around next to Rafael Devers.
Bellinger even earned Comeback Player of the Year honors in the National League, so he is certainly in a good position to receive a nice payday with his next contract. The right field porch is short at Fenway Park as well. Bellinger could take full advantage of that and continue his resurgence with some extra power at a very hitter-friendly ballpark.