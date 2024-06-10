Even Red Sox fans can't be mad at Alex Verdugo's shot at the front office
By Curt Bishop
Alex Verdugo is one of several players who have had a chance to play on both sides of the rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
Verdugo was traded from Boston to New York this past offseason and is set to make his return to Fenway for the first time since the trade. While in Boston. Verdugo only got to taste the postseason once.
The slugger was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade back in 2020. After reaching the ALCS in 2021, Boston finished in last place in the AL East two consecutive years, going 78-84 both times.
Prior to the series between Boston and New York, Verdugo discussed his time in Boston and didn't hold back.
"We didn't have the pieces that we needed. To not get them at the trade deadlines was tough," said the former Red Sox outfielder. "It would have been nice to see a little bit more initiative when I was there, just to try to force winning."
Alex Verdugo calls out Red Sox front office
Verdugo made sure not to mince words when discussing his time in Boston. While he doesn't appear to have any ill will towards the organization or fanbase, it's clear that he wishes his time in Boston featured more winning.
2021 was the only season Verdugo was in Boston in which the Red Sox had a winning record or reached the postseason. Now in New York, Verdugo has a better chance to win.
Boston's front office and ownership group have been noticeably passive over the past several years. The Red Sox have avoided making too many major moves to supplement their roster and build a contending team.
Meanwhile, the Yankees have been the opposite of the Red Sox, adding players such as Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, and Carlos Rodon to an already strong roster. They've been able to build around Aaron Judge and continue their success, while the Red Sox have remained mired in mediocrity.
Verdugo has been able to experience both sides of the historic Red Sox-Yankees rivalry. In Boston, mediocrity is what he experienced. The Red Sox were rarely competitive and took half-measures as opposed to improving the team. The Yankees have been the polar opposite.
In truth, fans of the Red Sox likely aren't terribly frustrated by Verdugo's comments. They understand that the team has been mediocre and that the front office and ownership haven't taken the necessary steps to make the team a true contender.
Fans in Boston demand excellence, and that is exactly the opposite of what they have seen over the past several years. Once a powerhouse, the Red Sox are stuck in the middle of the AL East and only have a chance at making it to the postseason because of the third Wild Card spot. Fans have been forced to witness the decline of a once proud organization.
A few extra pieces could have put the Red Sox in the conversation with the Yankees or at least given them a better chance to be competitive rather than stuck at .500. Fans' anger should be directed at management for letting this happen.