Red Sox go full captain buzzkill for signing a pitcher not named Jordan Montgomery
The Boston Red Sox signed a starting pitcher... not named Jordan Montgomery.
By Lior Lampert
The Boston Red Sox have addressed their pitching woes by signing a starter, just not the one they’ve been heavily linked to throughout the offseason.
Right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander and the Red Sox have agreed to a minor league contract, according to the MLB’s official transactions log, despite recent rumors suggesting they’re the odds-on favorite to sign veteran southpaw Jordan Montgomery – arguably the best pitcher available on the open market.
Red Sox sign Jason Alexander, not Jordan Montgomery
Turning 31 on Mar. 1, Alexander made his major league debut in 2022 with the Milwaukee Brewers before a shoulder strain derailed his 2023 outlook. In his lone season as a pro, he made 11 starts, posting a 2-3 record with a 5.40 earned run average while striking out 46 batters in 71.2 innings pitched.
Alexander will have a chance to work his way onto a Red Sox roster whose rotation ranked in the bottom-10 of the league in earned run average (4.52) in 2023 and traded veteran ace Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves this offseason.
However, Boston fans can’t help but feel disappointed, considering the team’s reported connection to Montgomery.
In addition to Alexander, Boston has acquired Cooper Criswell, Greg Weissert, Isaiah Campbell, Joely Rodriguez, and Lucas Luetge this offseason to bolster their pitching staff ahead of the 2024 season.
Following consecutive seasons where the Red Sox went 78-84 and finished in last place in the AL East standings, the front office is working to help the team return to relevancy next season.
Unfortunately, they may have to do so without Montgomery despite the potential interest from both sides.
In addition to the lucrative contract he is expected to sign if he and the Red Sox agree on a deal, the left-handed pitcher’s wife is a dermatology resident at a hospital in Boston, giving the team a natural competitive advantage that other teams don’t have in negotiations.