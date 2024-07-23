Red Sox interested in reunion to add to starting rotation, and it won't require a trade
By Austin Owens
With the trade deadline exactly one week away now, it is time the Boston Red Sox make a decision on how they want to approach the rest of the 2024 season. Boston currently sits seven games out of the AL East but only two games out of the last AL Wild Card spot.
At least one member of the Red Sox believes being aggressors is the way to go. Rob Bradford, host of Audacy Sports podcast, discussed the upcoming deadline with Tyler O'Neil who said, "Man, I really hope we buy."
The first purchase of the second half of the season for the Red Sox may not come in the form of the trade. They seem to already have their eyes set on a potential reunion to improve their rotation.
James Paxton back to Boston?
On Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers designated left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton for assignment. This move created space for impressive prospect River Ryan as well as Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow when they soon return from injury.
Paxton in 2024 is 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA. The southpaw has struggled with command this year as he has walked 48 batters in just 89.1 innings of work, the most free passes issued by any pitcher in the National League.
Regardless of his struggles this year, given his respectable 11-year career and the fact he could be acquired without a trade should seem intriguing to the Boston Red Sox. Paxton is also no stranger to Fenway Park.
Back in 2023, James Paxton pitched 19 games for the Red Sox, going 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA. This may not have been the most successful season of Paxton's career but returning to familiar grounds could provide him with a type of comfort resulting in better performance.
The Red Sox landing Paxton will be easier said than done. Other contenders who are on the cusp of competing for a title but are not ready to make aggressive trades will be pursuing Paxton as well. The Atlanta Braves could be the top competitor in the James Paxton sweepstakes.