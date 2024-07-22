Dodgers DFA obvious Braves target who has not missed a single start this season
One man's trash is another man's treasure. That's how the saying goes, and that's how the Atlanta Braves are approaching their in-season additions so far.
The Washington Nationals waived Eddie Rosario. Alex Anthopoulos saw an opportunity to address the ongoing outfield shortage and pounced. The Philadelphia Phillies waived Whit Merrifield and, with Ozzie Albies on the mend, Anthopoulos put in a phone call. Now he has linked up with the Phils' arch rival with a chance to change Atlanta's fortunes.
Not every consequential move requires an outgoing batch of prospects and serious risk. Sometimes, a solution to your team's biggest weakness is simply... made available. And, lucky enough for the Braves, their long-lost fifth starter was just DFA'd by another top NL rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
James Paxton sure to have other suitors, but the veteran southpaw has made every scheduled start for the Dodgers this season. He's 8-2 through 18 appearances with a 4.43 ERA and 1.455 WHIP, registering 64 strikeouts in 89.1 innings. Not sexy, but more than enough for the fifth starter in a loaded rotation, which is precisely what the Braves lack.
The Dodgers' decision to designate Paxton for assignment was reported by FanSided's Robert Murray and confirmed by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, who says the Dodgers expect to find a trade suitor for Paxton in the days to come.
It seems clear as day that Atlanta should be at the front of the line.
Dodgers DFA James Paxton, setting up golden opportunity for Braves
Paxton, 35, inked a one-year deal worth $7 million with Los Angeles. He is highly affordable and shouldn't require much of an outgoing trade package. Maybe he's not the Braves' ultimate solution — ideally one of the several quality young pitchers floating between Gwinnett and Atlanta breaks out, or the Braves add a more dynamic option via trade — but in terms of low-cost, risk-free options, the Braves won't find one much better than Paxton.
In his 11th MLB season, Paxton has been around the block more than once. He has been with competitive teams and he would surely relish the opportunity to join a contender late in his career. There is no shortage of teams looking for pitchers, but few are in Atlanta's position of need. Paxton can patch up a chronic hole in the starting rotation and transition to a bullpen spot once the playoffs arrive.
It has not been a dominant individual campaign from Paxton, whose fastball velocity has dipped. He's in ninth percentile for both strikeout percentage (16.4) and walk percentage (12.3), which is a costly combination. His 48 walks leads the National League. And yet, he is durable, with 18 starts under his belt this season. Just being there every game, eating innings and notching wins, is all the Braves would need out of Paxton.
The Dodgers' offense has a bit more zest than Atlanta's group this season (don't let the 8-2 record fool you into thinking Paxton is bulletproof), but with the Braves' up-and-comers clearly not ready for the big league, Paxton is a cheap fifth starter who can do the job serviceably. If his performance improves in a new situation, even better.