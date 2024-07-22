Braves sign another Ozzie Albies replacement who will make Phillies fans squirm
By Austin Owens
There is no doubt that the Atlanta Braves have had a much different 2024 than they were anticipating. As if losing superstars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider was not enough, Sunday presented even more challenges for Atlanta.
Max Fried (forearm) and Ozzie Albies (fractured wrist) both landed on the injured list. As the season approaches crunch time, the Braves have wasted no time making moves in an attempt to neutralize these losses. The first transaction was to call up Nacho Alvarez from Triple-A. Monday morning's signing may be a little more surprising.
Braves sign former Phillies utilityman Whit Merrifield
On July 12, the National League East leading Philadelphia Phillies made a roster move that left many pundits scratching their heads when they released utility man Whit Merrifield to make way for Weston Wilson. On Monday, Merrifield signed with the Phillies biggest rival, the Atlanta Braves.
Merrifield only appeared in 53 games this season, when he hit .199 with 3 home runs and 11 runs batted in. By looking at those numbers alone, it would be easy to agree with the Phillies releasing him and question the Braves for signing him.
The 35-year-old is a three-time All-Star who brings a lot of experience to the table. Adding a veteran who can play multiple positions is huge for the injury-infested Braves right now. Although Nacho Alvarez will be Brian Snitker's first option at second base while Ozzie Albies is out, Merrifield will be a nice safety net to have.
With the numbers he posted through 53 games with the Phillies, Merrifield is not expected to return to All-Star form with the Braves. However, it is not out of the realm of possibility. The Braves organization seems to consistently find a way to get the most out of certain players when they put on that uniform -- take Eddie Rosario and Jesse Chavez for example.
Merrifield is no stranger to Braves Country. The ninth-year veteran graduated from Davie County High School in Mocksville, North Carolina and played collegiate ball at the University of South Carolina. While these locations are still a few hours away from Atlanta, this could be a homecoming of sorts for Merrifield.